(Video) Luis Diaz leaves Newcastle duo eating his dust with outrageous flick in Liverpool win

Luis Diaz produced a moment of magic on Monday night as Liverpool got their 2024 off to a winning start against Newcastle at Anfield.

During the second half of the 4-2 thriller, the Colombian got on the end of a pinpoint diagonal pass from Wataru Endo and attempted to get away from Tino Livramento, who initially forced the 26-year-old towards the touchline.

Miguel Almiron then came in to close down the Reds’ number 7, but just when the Magpies duo thought they had Diaz cornered, he spun away from them with an outrageous flick, leaving his opponents eating his dust before he put in a cross which came to no avail.

Even the travelling Newcastle fans who had a close-up view of that sumptuous moment – which can be seen in all its glory in the latest instalment of Inside Anfield on Liverpool’s YouTube channel – would nearly have to applaud its audacity!

You can view Diaz’s flick below (from 12:56), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: