Neil Mellor blown away by ‘unbelievable’ thing £34m Liverpool player did against Newcastle

Neil Mellor was in awe of one ‘unbelievable’ moment from Mo Salah during Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Newcastle United.

The Egyptian King (signed for £34.3m in 2017) was lauded for picking up the ball on the wing and providing a sumptuous pass for Cody Gakpo to put the hosts 3-1 ahead.

“I think Salah does well to keep the ball in play [and] this is unbelievable,” the 41-year-old spoke on LFCTV’s Review Show.

“This is why Salah is a world-class player. Unbelievable pass to find Gakpo in that position.”

The former striker added: “It’s about Salah isn’t it? The way he keeps the ball in play, outside of his foot knowing exactly where he wants to put the ball, another assist for Salah. Countless for this season.”

The No.11 registered three goal contributions on the day, scoring twice in a statement win on the opening day of 2024.

What a wildly underrated footballer

If you wanted further evidence that Mo Salah is bona fide world-class star – look no further than his combination with our Dutch attacker.

If you fancied further evidence that he’s simultaneously underappreciated – take a look at FIFPRO’s astonishing snub of the former Roma man.

No matter what he accomplishes on the domestic and international scene, it seems our top scorer is doomed to be forever underrated by those beyond the borders of Merseyside.

More fool them, we say. More fool them.

