Neil Mellor says ‘magnificent’ Liverpool player is back to his frightening best

Neil Mellor believes Luis Diaz returned to his best self during Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Newcastle United at the start of the week.

The Colombian international was ‘influential throughout’, winning a first-half penalty and proving to be a thorn in the Magpies’ side otherwise.

“It felt as though Luis Diaz was back to the Luis Diaz that we’ve known, he was really influential throughout the game,” the former Red spoke on LFCTV’s Review Show.

The former FC Porto man was unfortunate to leave the clash without putting his name on the scoresheet after a marginal offside call for Darwin Nunez chalked off what would have been the Reds’ opener.

Liverpool know best front-three

Should Luis Diaz maintain this standard of performance for the remainder of the season, our best starting forward trio should be clear to all.

Mo Salah, Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

It’s a shame we’ll be without the former of that devastating triumvirate, though hopefully we can rely on the 26-year-old to chip in with the odd goal in January to help see us through January without our Egyptian international.

The indication certainly is that we could see the left-sided winger embark on quite the exciting run of form.

