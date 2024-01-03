Liverpool could battle Man Utd for cut-price South American starlet who’s become a ‘fan favourite’

Liverpool and Manchester United could reportedly face off in the chase for a highly coveted South American prodigy.

According to TEAMtalk, the Premier League duo are joined by Real Madrid in taking a keen interest in Federico Redondo of Argentinos Juniors.

The report mentions that the Argentina under-23 international – whose father Fernando won the Champions League with Los Blancos and AC Milan – has become a ‘fan favourite’ at his current club and could be available for a meagre £8m in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old has won admirers for his ball control and a reading of the game which belies his tender years, displaying a penchant for threading key passes and working tirelessly out of possession (TEAMtalk).

The defensive midfielder racked up 45 appearances for Argentinos Juniors in the 2023 season, scoring twice and setting up another two goals in his first campaign as a regular at senior level (Transfermarkt).

That experience will give him a solid breeding ground for a probable move to Europe, although making the step up from the Argentine top flight to the summit of the Premier League would be no mean feat for Redondo.

Nonetheless, it’s an encouraging sign that he’s so highly regarded by his current club’s supporters for his aforementioned traits, and it’d be sweet to pip United to his signing if they’re also in the running for him.

