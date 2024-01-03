Sky Sports journo weighs in ‘big blow’ Liverpool have just suffered

Liverpool could be without Mo Salah for as many as eight games that take place across all competitions during the AFCON.

It represents a particularly ‘big blow’ for the Reds given the superb goalscoring form the Egyptian is currently enjoying in England.

“These are the games that he could miss, you have to remember as well that he was heavily involved in the latter stages the last time the African Cup of Nations happened,” one Sky Sports reporter spoke on The Football Show.

The journalist went on to add: “Bournemouth away, that will be a challenge, trust me, the way Andoni Iraola has got that Bournemouth side playing; Fulham away the second leg of that semi-final in the EFL Cup; a potential fourth round FA Cup match; then Chelsea at home; Arsenal away; Burnley at home – big games that Mo Salah is not going to be involved in for Liverpool.

“And that will be a big blow. But with the way they’ve been playing this season, you probably fancy them to continue that form, even though they’ll miss their star man.”

The 31-year-old’s latest double against Newcastle United saw him go level with Erling Haaland in the Premier League top scorer chart.

January could make or break our title push

January’s traditionally been a bit of a difficult month for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and the loss of our top scorer won’t exactly help matters there.

That said, the sight of both Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo coming off the bench to contribute against the Magpies shouldn’t leave fans devoid of hope.

Our attacking fortunes have undoubtedly taken a significant knock – depending on how long Salah will remain out on international duty – though the fixture list isn’t exactly unkind.

Fulham and Bournemouth will be no pushovers (particularly not the latter amid their positive upturn in form) but we’re confident in our remaining options getting the job done.

If our Egyptian King has faith in them – why shouldn’t we?

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman