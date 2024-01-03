Transfer tables have turned and could now allow Liverpool to sign monster attacker – report

Reported Liverpool target Leroy Sane is understood to be stalling on signing a new contract at Bayern Munich.

BILD reports that the German international will now ‘take his time until after the European Championships to make his decision’.

This is despite the 27-year-old having initially given the impression that he was willing to extend his terms in Munich.

READ MORE: Juventus want top destroyer in summer but Liverpool could snap him up now in January – report

READ MORE: James Pearce shares what he’s heard from Liverpool about January transfer business

The German outlet goes on to suggest that this could inevitably lead to increased interest in the right-sided winger and more expensive contract demands.

Theoretically, this could open the door for Liverpool to make a move this summer for the former Manchester City star.

Whether we’d be prepared to improve on Sane’s alleged £331,611-a-week salary at Bayern (according to Capology, via FBref) remains to be seen.

It’s already rather close to the fresh cap we set with Salah’s reported wage of £350,000-a-week.

Frankly, we can’t see the club being particularly open to the possibility of going beyond this.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman