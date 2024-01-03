(Video) Trent’s audacious shot v Newcastle looks even more breathtaking from alternative angle

Liverpool put four goals past Newcastle on Monday night, although the upright denied Trent Alexander-Arnold from one which would’ve been replayed a million times over had the ball gone in.

The 25-year-old somehow fired over from the rebound of Mo Salah’s saved penalty, but later in the first half he so nearly found the net with a shot which was audacious, to put it mildly. He was almost at the corner flag when trying his luck with a volley which thundered off the upright.

It took incredible bravado from the Reds’ number 66 to even attempt it, and as impressive as it looked while watching the main TV coverage, an alternative angle featured in LFC’s latest episode of Inside Anfield on YouTube makes it look even more breathtaking.

Had it gone on, the Premier League Goal of the Season competition may well have ended there and then.

You can view the alternative angle of Trent’s shot below (from 9:38), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: