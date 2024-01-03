(Photo) Tsimikas and Thiago pull the funniest faces in heartwarming Liverpool gym pic

Liverpool fans won’t get to see Kostas Tsimikas or Thiago Alcantara in action on the pitch for another while yet, but they’ve been given a heartwarming glimpse of how the duo are progressing in their respective injury recoveries.

The ex-Barcelona midfielder hasn’t featured since last April due to an ongoing hip issue, while the Greek defender suffered a broken collarbone in the draw against Arsenal just before Christmas, a setback which’ll sideline him for some time.

However, in a photo uploaded by the left-back to his Instagram story, the pair looked far from despondent while going about their work in the gym.

Tsmikas captured a selfie of him pulling a hilarious face, as was Thiago in the background with his arm extended.

We’re not quite sure when we’ll next see either of them back on the pitch, but it’s great to know that they’re literally putting an optimistic face on their respective recoveries!

You can view the image of their pair below, via the Instagram story of @tsimikas21: