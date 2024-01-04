(Video) Wataru Endo on ‘most important thing’ that helped him win POTM for December

Wataru Endo had a shaky start to his Liverpool career but seeing as he’s now been awarded with our club’s Player of the Month award for December – it’s safe to say things have really picked up.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com after receiving the award, the 30-year-old said: “My first [Premier League] goal against Fulham was [a] great [moment] and the atmosphere at Anfield was amazing. That was a special moment for me.

“It was a difficult situation for us because we were 3-2 down and we just needed to score. I came in and played for this crowd. It was also a surprise for me to score! But I was so happy.

“I needed time to adapt so the most important thing was to keep playing, in my opinion.

“In December I just kept playing the games and I had to keep playing because we had many injured players. So I was a little bit lucky but I just needed to keep playing I think.”

It’s great to watch how happy our No.3 is with his silverware-clinching month of football, especially as we are now sat top of the table.

It’s such a shame that Japan are now set to have the honour of being able to call upon our midfielder for the next few weeks and let’s hope that he returns happy and healthy.

Fingers crossed that this isn’t the last time the former Stutgart man wins an individual award during his Anfield career.

You can watch Endo’s comments via liverpoolfc.com:

