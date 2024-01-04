Jose Enrique claims non-Liverpool fans don’t realise just how good one Reds player truly is

Jose Enrique believes that one Liverpool player in particular is vastly ‘underrated’ by neutral observers and supporters of other clubs.

The man in question isn’t an under-the-radar defender or midfielder, but rather the attacking phenomenon that is Mo Salah, whose two goals against Newcastle on Monday night took him to 18 for the season (Transfermarkt).

The former Reds defender took to Instagram to share an image highlighting that the 31-year-old has become just the third player in Premier League history to reach 20 goal involvements in seven successive top-flight campaigns, joining Thierry Henry and Harry Kane.

In his story on the social media platform, Enrique added the caption: “Very underrated player for fans that don’t support Liverpool. He is one of the best-ever players that played in the Premier League.”

As Liverpool’s fifth-highest goalscorer of all time (lfchistory.net), and in light of the feat that Enrique highlighted on Instagram, it seems baffling that anyone could underestimate Salah as a footballer – and yet he still doesn’t seem to get the recognition he truly deserves.

That was reflected in the shortlist for the FIFPRO Men’s 11 for 2023, for which the Egyptian was overlooked in favour of Saudi Arabia-based duo Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 31-year-old is in the top 10 in the all-time Premier League scoring list with 153, keeping company with some of the most illustrious strikers in the division’s history.

Rival fans might sneer at Salah out of pure jealousy and spite, but how independent observers can fail to realise his true standing within the game is utterly astounding.

They can sneer and snub away, though, because for as long as he’s at Liverpool, the Egyptian King will continue to make us very happy and keep us in contention for major silverware.

You can view Enrique’s Instagram story below, via joseenriquee3: