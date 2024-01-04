Paul Joyce pitches in on Liverpool’s January transfer window business as one arrival telling

Liverpool, it seems, are highly unlikely to engage in business this January ‘as it stands’.

Paul Joyce shared the update in question in a joint transfer window piece, with the arrival of Owen Beck (returning from a loan spell with Dundee) suggesting the Reds may look at internal solutions to their current dilemmas.

“As it stands, it is unlikely that Liverpool will move into the market during January,” the Times reporter wrote. “The youngster Owen Beck has been brought back from a loan spell at Dundee to provide options at left back after the injuries to Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas. Longer term, a centre back is required.”

This comes amid a swathe of injuries in the backline, with Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip all sidelined.

READ MORE: Sky Sports reporter weighs in on Salah transfer talk as Saudi provide ‘firm’ answer

READ MORE: ‘It’s there for Liverpool’: Transfer insider issues January window claim the fanbase will agree with

Could Liverpool be missing an opportunity here?

Jurgen Klopp will rightly argue that it makes little sense to bring in a player and risk overpopulating the squad for the sake of a few weeks.

Indeed, Andy Robertson is expected to make a return to the pitch by the end of Janaury, which would have the effect of freeing Joe Gomez up to act as backup to the centre of the backline.

That said, another injury to the back four could leave us worryingly short of options at a time when we’re attempting to maintain a surprise lead in the Premier League table.

If luck’s to be on our side, we’re probably better staying put, but we’ll kick ourselves if a signing could have tipped the scales in our favour come May.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman