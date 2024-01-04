(Video) Roy Keane on Henderson’s decision to ‘cash in’ and ‘spoil a legacy’ rather than stay at Liverpool

It’s no secret that Jordan Henderson made the controversial decision to leave Liverpool this summer in exchange for the Saudi Arabian riches and Roy Keane has shared his thoughts on the decision.

Speaking on ‘The Overlap’, the former Sunderland boss said: “Jordan Henderson we all like, you know, Jordan’s a good lad but the bit I would look at with certain players maybe coming towards the end of your career, do they cash in at the end and spoil a legacy, or still have another year at a great club like a Liverpool or a Man United but that’s everyone’s decision isn’t it.”

The interview was with Rory McIlroy who was speaking about the growth of middle eastern involvement within golf and this overlapped into football and the Saudi Pro League today.

The decision by our former captain has been widely debated and will continue to be but we can at least say that the Reds have coped well with his departure.

You can watch Keane’s comments on Henderson (from 20:15) via The Overlap on YouTube:

