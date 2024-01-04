(Video) Liverpool fan spots expletive seven-word message Gakpo gave to Salah

Cody Gakpo appeared to share a statement with Mo Salah the Liverpool fanbase will be wholly in agreement with.

“You’re the best! You’re the f*****g best!” the Dutch international was thought to have told his teammate after the No.11 set up his goal with a sumptuous outside-of-the-boot pass during a 4-2 win over Newcastle United.

Whilst the scoreline suggests the visitors imposed themselves to some degree during the 90 minutes, it’s fair to say any attending L4 will have been absolutely certain of two facts.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were by far and out the superior outfit, and Mo Salah is very much one of the all-time best forwards in the Premier League and beyond.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV: