(Video) Lineker labels Diogo Jota a ‘diver’ after Newcastle penalty incident

Diogo Jota caused quite a stir when he was awarded a penalty against Newcastle United and Gary Lineker has shared his thoughts on the incident.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the 63-year-old said: “that kind of contact was not enough, no way was that enough to send anyone over.

“I think he knows, he’s not going to go over, he felt a tiny touch but he’s thinking, ‘I can score’ and then I think he’s had a panic in his head, in that split second, where he thought, ‘I’m not going to get this, I’m not going to reach it’ and he’s gone, ‘I better go down’ and that, for me, is a dive.”

After labeling himself an ‘expert’ on going round goalkeepers, it seems clear that the former Leicester City striker has forged his opinion on the matter.

Surely though, our No.20 at the most exaggerated contact and didn’t deliberately dive – meaning that all this criticism is widely over the top.

You can watch Lineker’s thoughts on Jota (from 9:14) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

