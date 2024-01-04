(Video) Lineker lauds Liverpool’s ‘truly extraordinary’ 25-y/o; ‘playing with so much freedom’

Jurgen Klopp has a dressing room of world class players but Gary Lineker couldn’t help but praise the recent performance level of one man in particular.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the 63-year-old said about Trent Alexander-Arnold: “he’s the best passer, I mean his passing range is truly extraordinary, I mean it really is.

“I’ve been harping on about the fact that I think he’s a midfield player for about six years now, probably not quite that long, but I mean, he’s playing obviously at right back at the moment but drifting into midfield a lot and playing with so much freedom but God blimey his passing range, it’s remarkable.”

Seeing as much of the podcast was centred around abusing Diogo Jota’s supposed dive, it was nice to see some recognition for how well the Reds played against Newcastle.

Our No.66 has been a continued thorn in the side of nearly all opponents he’s faced this season and long may his impervious form continue.

You can watch Lineker’s comments on Trent Alexander-Arnold (from 5:59) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

