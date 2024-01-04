Liverpool getting closer to securing major deal for 31y/o who Gary Neville dubbed ‘class’ – report

Liverpool are reportedly getting closer to securing a major deal which’d send out a huge statement of intent.

According to Football Transfers, mercurial Reds attacker Mo Salah is edging towards signing a new contract at Anfield, which’d be a massive boon for the club amid myriad rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia over the past few months.

The 31-year-old’s willingness to agree fresh terms is thought to have prompted a shift in LFC’s transfer strategy, with efforts to bring in a winger to replace their legendary number 11 being scaled back as Merseyside chiefs aim to retain him for as long as possible.

The report didn’t mention any specific details regarding a possible new contract for the Egyptian, who currently earns £350,000 per week at Liverpool (Capology) in a deal which runs to June 2025.

If Liverpool were to persuade Salah to extend his stay at Anfield beyond the expiry of his current deal, it’d represent a massive win for the club, especially amid the intense speculation of an exit to the Middle East in recent months.

Having recently surpassed 150 Premier League goals and 200 in total for the Reds, his place in LFC folklore has been well and truly secured. He’s already struck 18 times this season, needing just five more to match his lowest tally for a single campaign on Merseyside (Transfermarkt).

With great understatement, Gary Neville dubbed him ‘class’ during the 4-2 win over Newcastle on Monday night (Daily Mail), and the two goals plundered by the Egyptian that night illustrated how much he’ll be missed over the next few weeks as he sets his sights on winning the Africa Cup of Nations.

A player on such high wages who’ll be 33 by the end of his current contract mightn’t seem the most obvious candidate for an extension, but Salah’s importance to Liverpool goes far beyond mere numbers.

He is quite simply a game-changer, and securing his future for another few years could be one of the best pieces of business from Anfield chiefs in a long time if he goes on to pen fresh terms at the club.

