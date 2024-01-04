(Video) Liverpool fans will love Firmino and Fabinho’s gesture to ex-teammates before Newcastle

Liverpool really went through a squad regeneration this summer and two key parts of that were the departures of Bobby Firmino and Fabinho.

The Brazilian pair returned to Anfield ahead of our match with Newcastle and during an interview with the club, it was revealed that they made a brilliant gesture.

Host Peter McDowell said: “Now, you both came back here, you were very keen that you didn’t disrupt any of the momentum of this team. You didn’t wanna meet the players before the game”.

To hear that the pair put an emotional reunion behind the squad’s need to stay focused on an important game, shows just how much they wanted the Reds to win again.

You can watch Firmino and Fabinho’s comments (from 5:00) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

