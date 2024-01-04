‘It’s there for Liverpool’: Transfer insider issues January window claim the fanbase will agree with

It may be an ideal time for Liverpool to strengthen in order to boost their title hopes, Paul Gorst has suggested.

The Merseysiders sit at the league summit just beyond the halfway point in the campaign, though there are fears that Jurgen Klopp’s outfit could waste an opportunity to capitalise on the moment.

“It feels right now that they’re in a position of strength, so they might feel they don’t have to but, for me I just think ‘push the boat out a little bit, bring your plans forward six months’,” the Echo journalist told Josh Sexton in The Anfield Wrap’s Transfer Talks show. “Who knows, that could be what tilts the title in their favour in five months’ time.”

The Merseyside-based reporter went on to add: “It feels to me like it’s there for Liverpool, but I think they might err on the side of caution, which would be a shame, but I suppose the proof will be in the pudding.”

The examples of winter window signings like Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz certainly shouldn’t be ignored when it comes to evaluating the market.

The right player at the right price

Ultimately, the club’s mantra remains unchanged, regardless of the competitive opportunity at stake.

It has to be the right player at the right price; Liverpool are a club that quite simply doesn’t wish to be taken advantage of.

Whilst it’s a sentiment we broadly agree with, there surely must also come a time for compromise when presented with such an unexpected opportunity to land major silverware so early in a new cycle.

How many seriously believed we’d be able to compete for the league title after such a diabolically poor 2022/23 and having gutted the midfield in the summer?

Seriously?

It feels a miracle, albeit a well-earned one at that, and Gorst is right to note how big a shame it would be for Liverpool to potentially squander the opportunity.

