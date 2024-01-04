(Video) Richards ‘head had gone’ with what Salah did against Newcastle; Micah was fuming

Liverpool fans were delighted to see that we ran out as victors against Newcastle United but Micah Richards couldn’t hide his fury at one thing Mo Salah did.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’ podcast, The 35-year-old said: “I wanted Salah to score because he’s my captain [for fantasy football], what does he go and do?

“He goes and misses the penalty, I’m on minus two [points] in the first 20 minutes of the game!

“Honestly, my head had gone, I’m not watching the game for comfort – I’m watching the game for points – my head had gone!”

Some people take their fantasy football very seriously and it seems clear that the former Manchester City defender is one of them!

Thankfully our Egyptian King went on to make amends for his missed spot kick and restore the faith shown in him by Jurgen Klopp and his many other managers across the world!

