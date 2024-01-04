Fabrizio Romano addresses Liverpool rumours regarding 22y/o they’ve ‘scouted for a long time’

Fabrizio Romano has addressed rumours surrounding one of Liverpool’s most heavily-linked reported targets of recent months.

Goncalo Inacio’s name cropped up regularly throughout 2023, with journalist Steve Kay even telling EOTK Insider during the autumn that the Sporting Lisbon defender was Jurgen Klopp’s ‘number one target’ at Anfield.

However, speaking to Kick, the Italian poured cold water on the prospects of the Reds moving for the 22-year-old in January.

Romano said: “Goncalo Inacio to Liverpool? We’ve had this story on Inacio and Liverpool for three or four years. We hear that Liverpool are close to signing Inacio, but it’s usually the same person linking Inacio to Liverpool.

“At the moment I’m not aware of a change. He’s a player they have scouted for a long time, but it’s not something concrete.”

Kostas Tsimikas’ recent collarbone injury prompted Portuguese media to revive the Inacio to Liverpool links once more, claiming that the Reds might land the Sporting defender if they’re willing to stump up the £52m valuation of his release clause.

As Romano alluded to, the 22-year-old’s name is one of those which seems to perennially be tied to the Reds without anything discernible actually happening, so we probably shouldn’t cross our fingers for any drastic progress on that front too soon.

Then again, LFC have pulled a rabbit out of the hat before at this time of year, with the stealthy acquisitions of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo springing to mind, so the prospect of the Portugal centre-back coming to Anfield by the end of January can’t be totally discounted.

The emergence of Jarell Quansah has lessened the urgency for Liverpool to strengthen their options in that part of the squad, although there could be a void later this year if Joel Matip’s contract isn’t extended beyond its June expiry.

Despite Romano downplaying any links with Inacio, we can probably still expect to hear plenty of the 22-year-old throughout the duration of the current transfer window.

