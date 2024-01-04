‘From his camp…’ – Romano says Liverpool-linked 25y/o is entering ‘important months’ for his future

Fabrizio Romano has said that one Liverpool-linked player is entering ‘important months’ regarding his future.

No sooner had the January transfer window opened than the rumours linking one Kylian Mbappe with a move to Anfield resurfaced yet again, with the Paris Saint-Germain forward now into the final six months of his contract and free to speak to other clubs.

In his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist shared the latest on the 25-year-old’s status, although he didn’t mention Jurgen Klopp’s side explicitly.

Romano stated: “We’re now entering into important months for Kylian Mbappe’s future. There is no concrete update yet, but of course he is now free to negotiate with other clubs, so the situation is quite open.

“Paris Saint-Germain are still waiting for Mbappe’s communication, and they’re still hoping for him to sign a new contract, but at the moment it is not guaranteed at all. We know Real Madrid are also working on this behind the scenes, this is no secret and has been the case for a long time.

“It’s on Mbappe now, so let’s see what happens. From his camp, it’s total silence, they’re taking their time. His mother, father and lawyers are working on it, discussing internally what to do, so let’s see what will happen, but I don’t think it’s guaranteed that Mbappe will decide his future in the coming weeks.

“I know there have been reports about deadlines, but I’m not sure there is a deadline and I think Mbappe will take his time before deciding.”

The revival of the Mbappe to Liverpool links may be fuelling excitement among some Reds fans, but in reality the finances that he’d command would make it a very difficult deal to pull off.

The two-time World Cup finalist banks a whopping £62m per year as his base salary before any bonuses are taken into account, more than three times the earnings of our highest-paid player Mo Salah (Capology).

Therefore, any ‘free transfer’ for him would be that in name only, and it’s been reported that the Egyptian superstar is getting closer to negotiating a new contract at Anfield anyway.

With it being January, the Mbappe links will inevitably churn away throughout the duration of the month, but it’s virtually impossible to see FSG shattering Liverpool’s meticulous wage structure to strike a bonanza deal for the 25-year-old.

In any case, Romano’s update suggests that there won’t be any dramatic developments regarding a possible exit from Paris in the coming days, even if the France superstar is approaching a crossroads due to his contract situation.

