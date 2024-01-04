Manager teases ‘possibility’ of Liverpool loan recall for 20y/o who Klopp dubbed ‘exceptional’

Liverpool have made a habit of recalling players from loan in recent days, and they mightn’t be finished in that regard just yet.

Since last Sunday, the Reds have cut short the temporary departures of Fabio Carvalho, Owen Beck, Rhys Williams and James Balagizi, and Calvin Ramsay’s name could potentially be added to that list too, judging by comments from Preston manager Ryan Lowe.

The right-back has played just twice for the Lilywhites all season, with his loan move hampered by recovery from knee surgery and a bout of illness (Transfermarkt).

The 20-year-old’s boss at Deepdale has said (via Liverpool Echo): “Well, there is a possibility with everything. You look at him not playing enough games; he wanted to come here and play and force his way in – which is why we signed him.

“The injury set him back, then he played and then Covid set him back. He’s now finding himself out of the squad, but there is a possibility with everything. We will do what is best for us and the player as well.”

Lowe openly admitted that the form of Preston right-back Brad Potts is acting as a barrier to entry into his team for Ramsay, so the prospects of the Scottish younger getting regular football at Deepdale seem bleak.

It’s also put him on the back foot in terms of trying to make the breakthrough at Liverpool, especially with Conor Bradley having made sporadic first-team appearances this season as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deputy.

Nonetheless, a loan recall seems very likely, particularly when the Reds have gone down that route with several other players over the past week.

Ramsay could return to Anfield with a view to arranging another loan move this month to a club where opportunities would be more abundant for him, assuming he isn’t afflicted by injuries yet again.

Considering that Jurgen Klopp has called him ‘exceptional‘ in the past, the door certainly hasn’t closed just yet on the 20-year-old making the grade at Liverpool.

However, it might take another bit of time for him to have a realistic chance of emulating Trent in successfully making the leap from academy hopeful to first-team mainstay for the Reds.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman