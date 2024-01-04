(Video) Shearer continues Jota ‘dive’ rant with barrage of abuse for Liverpool striker

Alan Shearer is unashamedly a devout Newcastle United fan and that seems to have clouded his judgement a little, when it comes to the Diogo Jota penalty incident.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the 53-year-old said: “that’s as clear a dive as you’re ever going to see.”

This was just a snippet of what the former striker thought of the incident and it seems very over the top, especially when there was clearly contact with our No.20.

When running with that momentum, the smallest of touches can take a player to the floor and whether or not it was exaggerated – it wasn’t a dive from the Portuguese forward.

You can watch Shearer’s comments on Jota’s ‘dive’ from (10:14) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

