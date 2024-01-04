Sky Sports reporter weighs in on Salah transfer talk as Saudi provide ‘firm’ answer

Dharmesh Sheth has all but ruled out the possibility of Mo Salah departing Liverpool in the January window.

There’s the matter of the AFCON tournament for one that would complicate such matters, not to mention the fact that the Reds will be keen to keep hold of their top scorer to maintain a title push this term.

“Will Liverpool entertain any bids for Salah in January? You could almost guarantee the answer will be no,” the Sky Sports reporter said (as relayed on @SkySportsPL on X).

“Come the summer, he’ll enter the final 12 months of his contract and Liverpool will not want to have any notion of him leaving for free come 2025.

“There’s nothing to suggest that Liverpool won’t tie him down to a new deal following the expiration of his current one.

“Could he go in January? I think the firm answer to that is no. What about the summer? Well, could that depend on how contract talks go with Liverpool?

“Will the Saudi Pro League continue to pursue Mo Salah? I think the answer to that is a firm yes.”

A contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, however, will likely force conversations behind the scenes over a potential fresh contract or alternative action taken this coming summer window.

Entertain transfer talk

The prior summer, talk of allowing the Egyptian King to leave for a fee well in excess of £100m was understandable in light of his age and the likelihood of extracting maximum value as time went on.

The indication, however, is that Salah is quite likely to extend his best playing years beyond the age of 32.

With that in mind, would it be foolish to allow him depart (even for a mega-bid) in 2024?

We leave that question to the fanbase, though in our mind we’d quite happily see his contract extended if it’s financially feasible for the club.

