(Video) Graeme Souness labels former Liverpool captain a ‘hypocrite’; ‘don’t think I could have done that’

Graeme Souness was captain of Liverpool for three-and-a-half years and knows better than most the responsibility that comes with the honour of wearing the armband for the Reds.

Speaking on ‘Simon & Souness’ for talkSPORT, the 70-year-old said: “Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson goes there [Saudi Arabia] having been a supporter of the rainbow cause and…

Co-host Simon Jordan interjected with: “a bit of a hypocrite.”

To which the Scot agreed: “right, yeah, that I find, that would have been difficult for me, if I’d gone down that road and then had the chance to go there – I don’t think I could have done that.”

It seems clear that the former midfielder thinks that the decision of the England international to move to the middle east does contradict his public relationship as an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community.

It’s a contentious issue and although the former Sky Sports pundit wasn’t the one who called the Al-Ettifaq skipper a ‘hypocrite’, he certainly agreed with the label being used.

You can watch Souness’ comments on Henderson (from 16:06) via talkSPORT on YouTube:

