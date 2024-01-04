(Video) Graeme Souness labels former Liverpool captain a ‘hypocrite’; ‘don’t think I could have done that’

Graeme Souness was captain of Liverpool for three-and-a-half years and knows better than most the responsibility that comes with the honour of wearing the armband for the Reds.
Speaking on ‘Simon & Souness’ for talkSPORT, the 70-year-old said: “Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson goes there [Saudi Arabia] having been a supporter of the rainbow cause and…
Co-host Simon Jordan interjected with: “a bit of a hypocrite.”
To which the Scot agreed: “right, yeah, that I find, that would have been difficult for me, if I’d gone down that road and then had the chance to go there – I don’t think I could have done that.”
It seems clear that the former midfielder thinks that the decision of the England international to move to the middle east does contradict his public relationship as an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community.
It’s a contentious issue and although the former Sky Sports pundit wasn’t the one who called the Al-Ettifaq skipper a ‘hypocrite’, he certainly agreed with the label being used.
You can watch Souness’ comments on Henderson (from 16:06) via talkSPORT on YouTube:
I still don’t get this Jordan Henderson has came out and publicly stated that he still supports LGBTQ+, the fact that he works in a country that doesn’t support it doesn’t make him a hypocrite, it makes him someone who knows where he can earn enough money to set him up for life once he moves back to Sunderland in 2/3 years time.
If you were all for abortions and then you went and worked for pampers would that make you a hypocrite? No so why doesn’t everyone concentrate on their own sad lives and stop putting him down for making a career choice that will set him, his wife and kids up for the rest of their lives.
At first I thought risky move but then I thought NO if I knew I could work somewhere for 3 years and never have to work again in my life or my kids won’t have to work in their life time either then I would be gone in a shot and any person who is living in the nightmare we live in at the moment in the UK that says they wouldn’t do it is talking out of their tush lmfao 🤣
Souness may have been a great player and captain but when it came to managing LFC, he was absolute shite. As a pundit and commentator, he is just as bad. Get a life oxygen thief!