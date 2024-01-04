(Video) Liverpool fans will adore what Virgil van Dijk did during YNWA prior to Newcastle game

Virgil van Dijk literally led the way for the Liverpool mascots prior to Monday night’s clash against Newcastle, as was captured from the stands at Anfield.

During the customary rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone immediately prior to kick-off, the Reds captain lightly kicked a ball towards the centre of the pitch and jogged towards it, before waving his arm as if to beckon the youngsters to follow him.

They duly obliged, treating spectators to the adorable sight of five of them obediently trotting along behind the 32-year-old before making their way off the field so that the match could start.

The moment was shared to TikTok by uvader21, and the accompanying caption of ‘like mother hen’ is sure to raise a smile among Liverpool fans!

You can view the footage of Van Dijk and the mascots below, via uvader21 on TikTok: