(Video) Neil Warnock reveals how he would win Liverpool vs. Man United bore draw

Liverpool and Manchester United recently played out a dull 0-0 draw at Anfield and Neil Warnock has now shared how he would have won the fixture.

Speaking on ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, the 75-year-old said: “You watched the worst game in football ever didn’t you the other day, Man United Liverpool – such a disappointment.

“Now, I watched that game me and I’m sitting here thinking, ‘if you were Man United, why don’t you on goal kicks, why don’t you take it to the big striker on the halfway line and then win the second balls?’

“I couldn’t understand how they kept taking short goal kicks and losing it.”

It was an expected response from the man who has managed across five decades and favoured a more direct approach that what was seen in the clash of Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag’s sides.

It was at least clear that the former Sheffield United boss could see that it wasn’t the Reds who were playing the wrong way, in a game that easily could have ended in a win for us.

You can view Warnock’s comments on the Liverpool vs. Manchester United match (from 20:57) via That Peter Crouch Podcast on YouTube:

