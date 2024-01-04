What Mbappe has said about Liverpool as Anfield transfer links resurface

Jurgen Klopp has already admitted the ‘financial conditions’ of a potential deal involving Kylian Mbappe ‘don’t suit us at all’ (Sky Germany).

Still, some Liverpool fans can dream, and, as the Echo’s Liverpool correspondent, Paul Gorst, has noted the potential lack of a transfer fee in the summer may make such a transfer slightly more realistic.

The World Cup-winner, on his part, has helped fuel the ongoing links to Merseyside, telling The Telegraph as recently as 2022: “I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favorite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don’t know why, you will have to ask her! It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club.”

How should we rate Liverpool’s chances of signing Mbappe?

If you were to ask us here at Empire of the Kop, we’d probably say in the region of a 10% chance – and that’s being generous!

It’s not entirely impossible, though even the slimmest of chances of Liverpool pulling off a transfer of such magnitude would be dependent first on his contract running out this summer.

Even then you have to be able to offer a salary that competes with whatever Real Madrid will undoubtedly propose.

It’s all looking rather difficult to pull off already, isn’t it?

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman