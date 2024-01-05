(Video) Alexander-Arnold shows off more than just unerring finishing in training ground clip

Trent Alexander-Arnold is growing into his role as a senior member of the Liverpool team but one thing that hasn’t changed is his brilliant talent being easily visible.

Thanks to a video shared on the club’s X account, we can see the Scouser showing off his shooting talents with some fine finishes.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Not so much’ – Alan Shearer slams two Liverpool defenders in attack on Klopp’s side

However, some eagle-eyed supporters may also be able to spot that our No.66 has some new boots on too.

These new Adidas Predator boots are different from the other iterations we’ve seen him show off so far and let’s hope his new pair can bring even more success.

You can watch the clip of Alexander-Arnold via @LFC on X:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman