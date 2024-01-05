Hamann says ‘it’d be great’ to see ‘world’s best player’ sign for LFC; potential free transfer on the cards

Dietmar Hamann believes ‘it’d be great’ to see the ‘world’s best player’ sign for Liverpool in the summer with the potential of a free transfer on the cards.

Kylian Mbappe is out of contract at PSG at the end of the season and it currently remains unclear as to whether he’ll sign a new deal in the French capital.

Journalist Julian Laurens claimed recently that the World Cup winner ‘really, really likes’ Liverpool and former Reds midfielder Hamann has been speaking about a potential transfer to Anfield.

The former Monaco man is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club (Reuters) with him now in the final six months of his deal at Parc Des Princes.

“Mbappe to Liverpool? Well he could potentially sign a contract now, these are reports from France as he’s out of contract in the summer,” Hamann told King Casino Bonus (via DAZN).

“There’s not many clubs who can afford him. You look at Real Madrid and they are the most obvious clubs when you look at the calibre of players they can attract, like Zidane, or both Ronaldos.

“Is it feasible? I’m not sure, Liverpool have never spent big money like this but he’d be a free transfer in the summer. The issue would be the wage structure as he’d come in and earn double as much as the rest of the squad and there’s always a risk of upsetting the dynamics within the team.

“Having said that, he’s probably the world’s best player at the moment and it’d be great to see him at Liverpool.”

It does remain unlikely that the Reds would be able to meet Mbappe’s financial demands – even if he is signed on a free deal.

Real Madrid, therefore, remain favourites to sign the France international if he does leave Paris in the summer.

Although Mbappe is a world-class talent and someone who you’d suspect would shine under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, Hamann is right to point out that the signing of the 25-year-old could upset some in our squad.

The forward does have a bit of an ego and wants to be the main man everywhere he goes – something our German tactician would want to stamp out instantly if he was to move to Merseyside.

This isn’t a move we can see happening anytime soon, even if the Frenchman would look good in a red shirt.

