Journo reveals Kylian Mbappe ‘really, really likes’ Liverpool as PSG uncertainty resurfaces

Liverpool have been told that Kylian Mbappe ‘really, really likes’ the club ahead of what could be a huge summer in the 25-year-old’s career.

The PSG superstar is reportedly unsure as to whether he wants to remain in the French capital beyond the summer and with his current deal expiring at the end of the season he’s now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club (Reuters).

The former Monaco forward has been long-linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid but popular journalist Julian Laurens has not ruled out Jurgen Klopp’s side from being in the race for the France international.

“I really believe him when he says he hasn’t decided yet [about his future],” Laurens told BBC 5 Live Sport.

“If he wants to stay a little bit longer or go somewhere else in the summer else as a free agent, Madrid very likely, Liverpool, less likely but, that’s another team he really, really likes.”

Mbappe has admitted previously that he met up with Liverpool to discuss a potential transfer while he was still plying his trade at Monaco.

The World Cup winner also revealed that his mother is a supporter of the Anfield-based outfit – labelling Klopp’s side as a ‘good club’.

The Paris-born talent has 22 goals and two assists in 23 appearances this term (across all competitions) which proves the immense talent that he has.

Although we admit it’s very unlikely that he’ll complete a move to Liverpool – especially due to his financial demands – it’s nice to picture the Frenchman in a red shirt!

Check Laurens speaking below: