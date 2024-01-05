‘It’s not possible’ – Jurgen Klopp explains how Liverpool will attempt to cope without Mo Salah

Liverpool will be without Mo Salah’s services until the middle of February at the latest with the Egypt international now representing his nation at AFCON in the Ivory Coast.

The first game that the former Roma man will miss is Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Arsenal and ahead of our trip to the Emirates Jurgen Klopp was asked what changes he will make to help the side in the absence of the 31-year-old.

The German tactician insisted that there are players who can slot in on the right side of attack but admitted none of his other options can play like our No. 11.

“Not really a lot. I think we played against West Ham without Mo on that side when Harvey played there and we have different offensive options who can all play on the wing in a different way. Other players can play on the wing but maybe not like Mo, it’s not possible,” Klopp told reporters.

“We use the boys and their skills and that is the idea behind it. Do we want to play without Mo? No. But we will find a way to get through these periods but of course we play Arsenal and we can lose with Mo Salah so it’s pretty possible we can lose without him but at the moment we have a chance to win the game, so we think about that.”

Salah has been in fine form for Liverpool this term with him registering 18 goals and nine assists in 27 games (across all competitions).

Liverpool are currently fighting on all four fronts and sit three points clear at the top of the Premier League but it remains to be seen whether their title charge can continue without their talisman.

Klopp has plenty of attacking options in reserve and they will need to stand up collectively to fill the void left by the Egyptian King.

Luis Diaz looked back to his exhilarating best against Newcastle on New Year’s Day while Darwin Nunez registered an assist, Cody Gakpo netted as a second half substitute and Diogo Jota earned an assist and won a penalty also from the bench.

Salah’s absence may offer a chance for Harvey Elliott to step into the starting XI and the boyhood Red will be eager to prove he’s got what it takes to become one of the first names on the team sheet.

Check Klopp’s presser below via Liverpool Football Club on YouTube:

