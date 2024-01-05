(Video) ‘It makes sense’ – Klopp hints at team selection for Arsenal FA Cup clash

Liverpool fans will be torn between wanting the Reds to put out a strong team to beat Arsenal and wanting to rotate for some big games on the horizon, with Jurgen Klopp hinting at the inclusion of one player.

Speaking with the media before our FA Cup tie, the boss spoke about Owen Beck: “we always saw and were pretty positive about Owen but then he had two really difficult loan spells, which was a surprise that it didn’t work out because of what we thought about Owen, but that’s how it is, especially with young boys when you send them away from home and stuff like this.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp shares plans for two new defensive options for second half of season

“Plenty of things can happen there and it always needs to fit really well – it must be the right manager, must be the right team, if you have another left-back there and he has experience… there are so many things [that] can make a loan spell not really happening.

“That was probably for him the case and now in Dundee it was fine and he made big steps, and now the situation here is clear: we lose two of our left-backs so we think it makes sense if a boy we like is available for us, we bring him back. That’s all.”

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp jokes that he wants Salah and Endo ‘out at the group stage’ on international duty

If it ‘makes sense’ for the left-back to come back to the club, then what better time is there for him to play than in this third round clash?

With a return for Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas hopefully not too far away, the chance to rotate Joe Gomez might be too strong to resist for the manager and so the 21-year-old may be straight in against the Gunners.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Beck (from 3:48) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman