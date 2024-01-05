(Video) Klopp jokes that he wants Salah and Endo ‘out at the group stage’ on international duty

Liverpool fans will be well aware that we are set to lose Mo Salah and Wataru Endo to their respective nations and Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts on their departure.

Speaking with the press before our game with Arsenal, the manager said: “I said, ‘if I wish you good luck, it would be a lie!’

“Not what I do, obviously but yeah from a personal point of view, I would be overly happy if they go out at the group stage but it’s probably not possible, so it’s fine and then they can go and win it as well!”

It’s probably exactly what all our fans are thinking, we’re more than happy for the duo to do well and achieve big personal goals but at the same time – we just want them back at Anfield asap!

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Salah and Endo (from 1:20 ) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

