Huge blow: Jurgen Klopp rules 23-y/o ace out of Liverpool’s next two games with hamstring injury

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed one of his key players will miss Liverpool’s next two games with a hamstring injury.

Dominik Szoboszlai has featured in all but three of the Reds’ 26 games this term (across all competitions) but will play no part in Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Arsenal or next week’s League Cup semi-final with Fulham.

The Hungary international picked up an injury during our 4-2 defeat of Newcastle on New Year’s Day and was replaced by Ryan Gravenberch just after the hour mark.

Our German tactician (as quoted by the ECHO’s Paul Gorst on X) has confirmed the former RB Leipzig man is ‘very positive’ about the situation but will be assessed after the visit of Fulham to Anfield on Wednesday.

Klopp on Szoboszlai: "It's an injury. Muscle, hamstring. We will have to see. Dom is very positive, not a lot of pain but no chance for Sunday. Not for then Wednesday. Then we will see. After that, hopefully, he might be back but we don't know."https://t.co/aKB3qNafvx — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 5, 2024

Liverpool are already without Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic in midfield as well as the likes of Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip in defence all through injury.

That’s not to mention Mo Salah and Wataru Endo who are now away with their respective nations until next month.

Klopp’s side are attempting to continue fighting on all four fronts but the squad will be pushed to its limits across the next few weeks with five huge fixtures scheduled this month.

Let’s hope Szoboszlai’s hamstring can recover quickly to put him in contention for our trip to Bournemouth on January 21.

