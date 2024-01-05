(Video) Klopp shows off his skills before joyously realising it was captured on camera

Jurgen Klopp has seemingly done everything possible to endear himself to Liverpool fans and then goes and makes us all love him just that little bit more.

During the team’s preparation for our trip to Arsenal in the FA Cup, the manager joined the goalkeeper coaches for a quick kickabout.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold shows off more than just unerring finishing in training ground clip

Cameras present were thankfully able to capture the two flicks from the German and the brilliant reaction this caused from his fellow members of staff.

What made it all even better was that the boss turned round to see it was all caught on camera and it led to celebrations from all four men.

You can watch the clip of Klopp via @LFC on X:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman