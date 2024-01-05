(Video) Klopp shares plans for two new defensive options for second half of season

Liverpool fans were calling for defensive cover when Joel Matip suffered his long-term injury against Fulham and now Jurgen Klopp has revealed there is some new options are available.

Speaking with the press before our FA Cup tie, the manager shared his thoughts on the return of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams from their respective loan spells: “With Nat we have to see, we have to see. We have to consider our own situation and stuff like this. He will definitely be with us until the end of the month and then we will have talks and see our situation, that’s how it is.

“We really think highly of both, to be honest, because of the things the boys did when they were here. Nat, it didn’t work out 100 per cent at Celtic, a little bit injuries but then if a team like Celtic is in a positive moment and you are in the team you stay in the team, if [they are] not in a positive moment and you are in the team then you might go out, so that says nothing about the quality.

“So, Nat will train with us and then we will see how that develops.

“With Rhys it is slightly different, he will be first with the U21s. I will have to talk with him about why his loan spell didn’t work out, that was obviously different and the boy I know I would expect to play in Scotland, 100 per cent, from the first to the last second if it is not Celtic or Rangers where it is always slightly different, and he didn’t.

“I will have to talk to him about that and I didn’t do that yet, but it will happen, definitely, and then we will see what’s the outcome of that conversation.”

We all know from the efforts of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams in the 2020/21 campaign, that they both have talent that will certainly bolster our squad.

Although we may well look to loan one or both of them back out for the second half of the campaign, having the extra defensive reinforcement at the moment could be a plus.

Jarell Quansah has earned his role as fourth choice but having another body for a busy upcoming few months, may well be a blessing in the chase of silverware on several fronts.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Phillips and Williams (from 8:51) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

