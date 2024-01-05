(Video) Klopp’s young midfielder that could star in Arsenal cup clash spotted in training

Jurgen Klopp may well tinker with his starting line-up for our FA Cup clash and the sight of one youngster in training may well signify a start is on the horizon.

Ahead of the trip to London for the game with Arsenal, a video on the club’s social accounts shows that Trey Nyoni is with the first team.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘It makes sense’ – Klopp hints at team selection for Arsenal FA Cup clash

After watching the hug that our manager shared with the young midfielder after the game with Brentford, it’s clear that the German has high hopes for the academy starlet.

Let’s see if this faith is rewarded with some domestic cup minutes for the former Leicester City teenager.

You can watch the footage of Nyoni via @LFC on X:

Prep underway for Sunday 👊 pic.twitter.com/1oytIdRNcO — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 5, 2024

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman