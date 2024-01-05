Liverpool joined by Man City and Chelsea in ‘closely watching’ winger currently managed by ex-Red – report

Liverpool are ‘closely watching’ one Premier League attacker ahead of a potential move this summer.

Football Insider are reporting that Jurgen Klopp’s side are joined by the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea in showing strong interest in winger Michael Olise.

The Eagles will not allow the Frenchman to leave the club mid-term, ruling out a transfer this month, but Roy Hodgson’s side will demand a sizeable fee for their No. 7 in the summer.

The report adds that the Premier League trio are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old through regular scouting trips.

Chelsea activated Olise’s £35m release clause last year before the former Reading man signed a new long-term contract at Selhurst Park running until 2027.

You could argue that the new deal was only signed to allow Palace to demand a more sizeable fee for the player – rather than to actually keep him in south London long into the future.

The France U21 international has registered five goals and one assist in nine league games this term.

It will be a difficult task to replace Mo Salah when his time at Anfield comes to an end but at 22 years of age and showing a lot of potential the Palace favourite could be the man.

