‘You will go berserk’ – Pundit explains how Arteta could infuriate Arsenal fans ahead of Liverpool clash

Liverpool travel to the Emirates on Sunday to take on Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are flying at the moment as they currently sit three points clear at the top of the Premier League, through to the knockout stages of the Europa League and are waiting for a League Cup semi-final clash with Fulham later this month.

The FA Cup provides another chance for the Reds to continue their momentum but a trip to north London to face Mikel Arteta’s side will not be easy.

The Gunners are without a win in their last three games, however, and Chris Sutton has therefore explained that Arsenal fans will ‘go berserk’ if the Spanish tactician doesn’t play his strongest side this weekend.

“I think Arteta has tinkered a little bit in the past and made changes,” Sutton told It’s All Kicking Off Podcast (via The Boot Room).

“But I think it’s one where at this moment in the season, where Arsenal were, if they were top of the league by a few points as Liverpool are maybe Arteta could change.

“But if you are an Arsenal fan and you see Arteta make wholesale changes I think you will go berserk.”

Arsenal supporters will be desperate for a win after witnessing their side struggle in the last few weeks.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have a significant number of injury issues to contend with, as well as Mo Salah and Wataru Endo away for the foreseeable future with their respective nations, meaning that although Jurgen Klopp can make a few changes in certain areas his side will almost be full strength at the Emirates.

Neither side will want to exit the prestigious competition at the first hurdle but both managers will know that they have bigger fish to fry – even if they won’t admit it!

