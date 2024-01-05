(Video) Richards highlights Klopp’s ‘phenomenal’ ‘key man’ as the best in his position this year

As is customary in January, it’s time to reflect on the best players of the past year and Micah Richards has been waxing lyrical about one member of Jurgen Klopp’s dressing room.

Speaking on the ‘The Rest Is Football’, the former Manchester City defender said: “Alisson in the Premier League has been phenomenal, even last season when Liverpool wasn’t playing that great, when Van Dijk was injured and getting back to his best, he was the key man every single week.

“The amount of saves he makes for this team, and not just basic saves we’re talking about, incredible saves, one-on-ones, he waits until the last minute before he actually makes a move.

“He sort of puts the decision on the striker early doors and then he comes and smothers himself, if we’re talking just the league – I’m going to go Alisson.”

Few can argue that Alisson Becker is one of the standout players in the Liverpool team and his standing as one of the world’s best in his position, is equally as obvious.

No Red will be surprised to hear him in this conversation as one of the best stoppers of 2023 but it’s nice to hear, for both player and us supporters, nonetheless.

You can you watch Richards’ comments on Alisson (from 8:23) via The Rest is Football on YouTube:

