Chris Sutton says Liverpool dynamo is ‘due a barrel load’; says he could score five in one game

Chris Sutton has backed one Liverpool ace to soon come good tipping the dynamo to potentially score five goals in one game.

Darwin Nunez has registered eight goals and eight assists (across all competitions) with the 24-year-old last finding the back of the net against Burnley on Boxing Day.

The Uruguayan is continuing to divide opinion amongst Liverpool supporters as he continues to work hard and get into dangerous areas but repeatedly shows a lack of composure and quality in front of goal.

Sutton, however, has revealed he’s about to captain our No. 9 in his fantasy football team – claiming he’s ‘due a barrel load’.

“That’s the pick I think, Darwin Nunez, he’s due a barrel load isn’t he? In one of these games he will score five,” Sutton told Fantasy 606 Podcast (via The Boot Room).

With Mo Salah now away representing Egypt at AFCON you’d suspect Nunez to retain his spot in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI for the foreseeable future.

The former Benfica man is an absolute nightmare for defenders with his impressive movement and lightening pace in behind but he’s often caught offside and fails to be completely clinical in front of goal.

Kopites will continue to support the striker, however, and we’d love to see him on the scoresheet at the Emirates this weekend.

