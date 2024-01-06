(Video) Continued absence of Liverpool midfielders will have fans worrying about fitness

Liverpool fans will be very aware that we are dealing with several injury concerns at the moment but two players continue to be missing from action.

Thanks to the ‘Inside Training’ video on YouTube and from footage shared on the club’s website, we can see that both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are back on the grass in their comeback from injury.

However, the lack of Thiago Alcantara from any pictures or videos and Stefan Bajcetic only being spotted entering the building and in the canteen – we can expect their absence from action to continue.

The latest update, as reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Thiago Alcantara: Thiago has been sidelined since requiring surgery on a hip issue that ruled him out of the final weeks of the 2022-23 campaign, and remains unavailable for selection.

‘Jürgen Klopp on December 29: “I think Thiago will be at one point in team training [in January]. Thiago is in a very good moment as well but we just have to make sure we don’t use him then too early. The hip thing in and around that area is just a long-term thing as well. There were for sure days where he could have easily trained but it’s all about how can he be back then in the long term, and that’s what we are working on.”

‘Stefan Bajcetic: Klopp on December 29: “With Stefan, if you ask Stefan how he feels, he says ‘good’. ‘Could you train?’ Yes, he could. It’s just we have to be sensible. That’s how it is. It’s a growing issue, it’s not growing [increasing] but because of his growing, his age and stuff like this. So we just have to be careful. He could train today fully and then maybe tomorrow as well and then not [for] five weeks. It’s a medical decision, it’s not by the boy, it’s not by me. It’s just that’s how you have to do it if something like this happens. And that makes it so annoying for the boy.”

It’s not just annoying for the players but for the supporters too, as we’d like to see two of our most talented midfielders back on the pitch soon.

Given Wataru Endo’s participation in international football, it would have been great to have welcomed at least one of the stricken pair back for the FA Cup clush – instead though, the wait goes on.

You can watch the footage of Bajcetic in training (from 0:35) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

