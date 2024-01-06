(Video) Lineker lists baffling reasons he thinks Saliba is better than Van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is not only the best defender for Liverpool but he’s certainly in the argument for the very best in the world, Gary Lineker doesn’t quite agree though.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the former Everton striker said: “Virgil van Dijk, coming back to his, well he probably is back to his best now.

“He’s got amazing stats, he’s the only defender that hasn’t been dribbled past this season, Liverpool are top of the league and he’s won the most aerial duels as well.

“But I’m going to go with William Saliba [as the best central defender of 2023], who’s also only been dribbled past once apparently this season.

“And he’s just very graceful, easy on the eye, glides across the grass, really good with the ball and without it.

“The sort of central defender you wouldn’t want to play against.”

To list off the stats for our captain and then use numbers that are worse than what our man does, before listing attributes of William Saliba that clearly also apply to the Dutchman – just makes the decision harder to understand.

Everyone is entitled to an opinion but surely the evidence provided should help your case and not weaken it!

You can watch Lineker’s comments on Van Dijk and Saliba (from 19:33) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman