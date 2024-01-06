(Video) Liverpool fans will be delighted to see injured defender back on the grass in training

As is customary for this time of the season, there are several Liverpool players currently out injured but footage from our latest training session shows one man is on the comeback trail.

Thanks to ‘Inside Training’ on the club’s official YouTube channel, we can see that Kostas Tsimikas is back on the grass in Kirkby.

READ MORE: (Video) Lineker lists baffling reasons he thinks Saliba is better than Van Dijk

Although this is usually a sign of an imminent return to action, due to the nature of his shoulder injury, we’re still likely some time away from watching him make a full recovery.

Joe Gomez has filled the void left by Andy Robertson and the Greek Scouser well but we’re all looking forward to having more options available in this position once again.

You can watch the footage of Tsimikas (from 3:55) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman