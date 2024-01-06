(Video) Nat Phillips returns with training ground worldie that Liverpool fans will love

Nat Phillips already has somewhat of a cult hero status with Liverpool fans after his efforts during the 2020/21 campaign and his San Siro turn, now he looks hell bent on adding to it.

With the central defender’s loan spell at Celtic coming to a premature end, he’s now back on Merseyside and training with the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Thanks to a video shared on the club’s YouTube channel, the Bolton Baresi has been showing off his attacking prowess too.

The effort from the edge of the box flew into the top corner of the net and will have some fans thinking a move upfield could soon follow!

You can watch the Phillips goal (from 14:13) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

