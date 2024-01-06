(Video) “I’m properly at home” – Diogo Jota voices love for Liverpool

Diogo Jota is a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s team and now that his latest injury concern is behind him, the forward is clearly loving life in Liverpool once again.

Speaking with LFCTV, our No.20 said: “For sure I’m not the same player that stepped in the door for the first time three or four years ago almost.

“I think I’m better now, I understand the game better, I feel like I’m properly at home and every time I step on the pitch I know what it means to these fans and what I have to do to help the team win football games.”

The 27-year-old has shown us 50 times that he’s one of the most natural goal scorers in the Premier League and we’re lucky to have him.

Let’s hope that this settled feeling can lead to even more scoring moments from the former Wolves striker, as he hopes to add more silverware to our trophy cabinet this season.

You can watch Jota’s comments courtesy of LFCTV Go (via @lfc___3 on X):

