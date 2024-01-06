Romano: Multiple clubs have ‘asked’ Liverpool about potential move for ‘close friend’ of Firmino

According to Fabrizio Romano, one youngster at Liverpool is a man in very high demand.

Fabio Carvalho is among several players to have been recalled from loan by the Reds over the past week, with the 21-year-old having struggled badly for game-time at RB Leipzig.

However, his peripheral status in Germany seemingly isn’t an issue for numerous clubs who’ve enquired about a temporary move for him this month, including one Premier League outfit.

Taking to X on Saturday afternoon, Romano posted: “Understand Wolves have asked for Fábio Carvalho on loan until the end of the season. Top 6 Championship clubs have also asked for loan, waiting for Liverpool and player’s camp to decide for best option. #LFC want guaranteed game time for Fábio.”

It does very much appear from Romano’s tweet that Carvalho’s hopes of getting a look-in at Liverpool this season are minimal if they’re keen to get him ‘guaranteed game time’, something for which he could struggle at Anfield even with Mo Salah currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

If Jurgen Klopp has no plans to integrate the forward into his first-team plans, it becomes imperative that any loan move for him this month is chosen more wisely than the one which saw him subjected to an abortive spell at Leipzig.

Premier League exposure with Wolves would be ideal if Gary O’Neil were to give him regular minutes, but if that can’t be guaranteed insofar as possible, then a move to an interested Championship high flier like Leicester or Southampton could be more advisable.

The identity of Carvalho’s next destination could continue to be a guessing game for the remainder of the January transfer window, but wherever he does go (if indeed he’s loaned out again), it simply must be to somewhere that he’d get the game-time he needs.

The hope is that, once he returns to Liverpool in the summer, the young man who Bobby Firmino once labelled a ‘star’ and a ‘very close friend’ (Evening Standard) would then be in a prime position to truly nail down a first-team berth at his parent club.

