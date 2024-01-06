(Image) Mo Salah shows off new look as he joins Egypt squad for AFCON

Jurgen Klopp voiced the words of all Liverpool fans as he shared his wishes for Mo Salah and Wataru Endo to enjoy their international duty but hopefully return as quickly as possible.

Although it was very tongue in cheek, he will know better than anyone that our two travelling Reds will be fully focused on achieving ultimate success.

The Egyptian King is clearly focussed on AFCON glory with his home nation and has shown off a new look in training for the Pharaohs.

The newly trimmed 31-year-old has one warm-up match before his tournament begins on Sunday (14 January) against Mozambique.

You can view the image of Salah via @EgyptNT_EN on X:

