(Video) “That’s our goalkeeper!” – Van Dijk swoons over Alisson save in training

It’s no secret that Liverpool have one of the best goalkeepers in world football (if not the very best) and Alisson Becker has once again shown off his talents.

During training, Curtis Jones was taking part in a shooting drill and our No.1 managed to get a hand to goal-bound effort from the Scouser.

This led to rapturous applause from all the players gathered, before Virgil van Dijk then shouted: “Yes Ali! That’s our goalkeeper! That’s our goalkeeper!”

The huge smile that followed from the Brazilian was equally as nice to see and it shows the appreciation from his teammates for the best in the business.

You can watch the Alisson save (from 20:47) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

